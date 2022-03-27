LONDON (Reuters) – Russia said on Sunday it had restricted access to Germany’s Bild’s website at the request of prosecutors, a move the Berlin tabloid said had highlighted the integrity of its reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian communications watchdog said on its website that it was blocking access to Bild by people inside Russia following a request from prosecutors on March 26.

It was not immediately clear why prosecutors asked for the restriction. The attorney general’s office could not be reached for comment outside of business hours.

“The blocking of Bild.de by Russian censors confirms us in our journalistic work for democracy, freedom and human rights,” said Bild editor-in-chief Johannes Boie on his website.

“And this encourages us to offer Russian citizens even more opportunities to inform themselves with news and facts beyond Russian government propaganda.”

A week after the February 24 invasion, Russia passed a law imposing a prison sentence of up to 15 years for the intentional dissemination of “fake” news about the military.

(By Reuters newsroom)

