The authorities of the Russian region of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine, reported this Wednesday, March 20, that they limited access to several towns in the area after attacks by the Kiev Army that caused at least two deaths. For their part, Moscow's troops continue their attacks against the invaded country and in the last few hours they left at least four people dead in the city of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, kyiv receives the first €4.5 billion of an aid package from the European Union.

Access restrictions and evacuations. These are some of the measures taken by the Russian authorities, after a series of attacks by the Ukrainian Army against the Belgorod border region this Wednesday, March 20.

The regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, indicated that At least two people were killed and two others injured after kyiv forces launched multiple rockets.

In recent months, Ukrainian troops have intensified their response attacks against the invading Army, beyond their borders, hitting areas of Russian territory.

Access restrictions in Belgorod involve the localities of Kozinka, Gora-Podol, Glotovo, Gráivoron, Novostróyevka-Piérvaya, Novostróyevka-Vtoraya and Bezimeno. All are located between two and six kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

The governor explained that, starting this Wednesday, members of the Police, the National Guard, the Border Guard and representatives of local administrations will be in charge of authorizing visits to those areas.

Residents inspect a car damaged by a bombing, attributed by Moscow to the Ukrainian Army, in the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In the Belgorod region, Russia, on March 19, 2024. © Reuters

Furthermore, Gladkov announced that They plan to evacuate around 9,000 children from Belgorod to other regions of the country, considered safe.

For its part, the Ministry of Defense assured that the Russian military expelled members of the Ukrainian forces from the border village of Kozinka.

The measures also come after, according to Russian authorities, last week 16 residents of Belgorod died and 98 were injured, due to assaults by Ukrainian troops.

At least four dead in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after new barrage of Russian attacks

While the Ukrainian Army carries out some attack movements, beyond the defense it has maintained in more than two years of invasion of Moscow, Russian soldiers continue the siege, mainly in the east of Ukrainian territory.

This Wednesdayat least four people died in the Kharkiv region in the northand to which the city of the same name belongs, the second largest city in the attacked country.

However, the death toll could be higher, as up to ten people were trapped under the rubble, said the region's governor, Oleh Synehubov.

According to local authorities, a Russian missile hit an industrial area of ​​the city, which, In addition, it left at least seven residents injured and caused a large fire in a printing press.

❗️The death toll from the Russian strike on #Kharkiv has risen to 4 people, with 7 injured, the Regional Military Administration. 📹: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office pic.twitter.com/acUDhaEUjq — KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 20, 2024



“According to preliminary data, it was a cruise missile. A serious fire continues at the site, since a printing press is located there,” Synehubov told local television.

First responders went to the scene to combat the flames that covered an area of ​​more than 2,000 square meters, the emergency service detailed.

The Russian assaults also hit a furniture and paint products factory, added Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the regional police investigation department.

Kharkiv, which borders Russia to the north and lies close to the front line to the east, has come under regular attack during the more than two years of the Russian invasion.

The EU announces the disbursement of 4.5 billion euros for Ukraine

This is a first tranche of aid for the attacked nation from a package of 50 billion euros approved for delivery over the next four years.

The announcement was made this March 20 by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who stressed that this money is “crucial to help Ukraine maintain the functioning of the State” in the midst of Russian aggression.

kyiv urges its Western allies to provide economic aid to cover both military needs, in weapons and new troop recruitment, and for the operating expenses of the State. However, it has faced difficulties in its disbursement, blockages and delays.

The 50 billion euros from Brussels were endorsed after the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, aligned with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, finally lifted the veto on February 1.

Although the first power is the greatest support in arms to the invaded nation, to date the general financial assistance – including humanitarian, assistance to refugees and destined for the functioning of the Ukrainian Government – ​​of the European Union is superior, with 93 billion dollars, according to figures from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy and the European Council. In military support, the EU has so far allocated around $30 billion to kyiv.

But obstacles to the delivery of much-needed financial and military aid are far from over. Orban continues to insist that aid to Ukraine be stopped and the United States, the largest contributor to military assistance, faces a blockade by Republicans in Congress to approve more assistance for kyiv.

The difficulties would increase with a possible return of Donald Trump to the White House, in the next elections on November 5. The Republican leader has accused members of NATO, the political-military alliance, led by the US and a crucial part in aid to kyiv, of being “delinquent”. In the middle of the election campaign, Trump even noted that he would encourage Russia to attack countries that do not contribute what he considers a “fair” share..

With Reuters and EFE