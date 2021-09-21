“Russia is responsible for the murder of Aleksander Litvinenko” the former spy poisoned in 2006 with polonium 210, a rare radioactive isotope. This was stated by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), condemning Moscow to pay 100,000 euros to Marina Litvinenko, who had filed an appeal against the Russian government.

The Strasbourg court ruled that it was established “beyond any reasonable doubt” that the assassination was carried out by former KGB bodyguard Andrei Lugovoy and another Russian citizen, Dmitri Kovtun, agreeing with the conclusions of a British investigation in 2016, which had traced the killing to an operation allegedly conducted by the FSB, the Russian secret services.

“The planned and complex operation that involved finding a rare and deadly poisonous substance, the travel arrangements for the two and the repeated and prolonged attempts to administer the poison indicate that Litvinenko was the target of the operation,” he said. added.

Among the seven members of the panel that ruled on the matter, only the Russian judge Dmitri Dedov said he was against the decision, stating that the analysis made by the British investigation and the ECHR shows “many shortcomings”.

The Kremlin, which has always denied any involvement in Litvinenko’s death, called the conclusions of the Strasbourg court “unfounded”. “The ECHR hardly has the authority or the technological capacity to possess information on the matter,” said spokesman Dmitri Peskov. “There are still no results from this investigation and making such claims is at least unfounded,” he added.

According to the British investigation, the FSB had been informed of the start of Litvinenko’s collaboration with the British services. The former Russian spy, highly critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin, received British citizenship a month before his death on November 23, 2006.