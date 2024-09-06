Dzhabarov condemned Zelensky’s call for allies to ignore Russia’s red lines

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Volodymyr Dzhabarov responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for allies to ignore the red lines set by Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the senator condemned Zelensky’s words.

Earlier, Zelensky called on Kyiv’s military allies to ignore Putin’s red lines and allow Kyiv to use long-range weapons to strike Russian territory.

“A normal politician who should be responsible for his country, for his people, would never suggest such a thing. He understands that in return he will receive such a “gift” after which Ukraine will cease to exist altogether. Instead of looking for ways to peace and agreeing to negotiations, he calls on Western allies, leaders to allow the use of lethal long-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory,” Dzhabarov noted.

Nobody is talking about any red lines anymore. (…) I hope that there will be healthy forces in Ukraine that will stop this maniac Vladimir DzhabarovFirst Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

Zelensky arrived in Germany for a meeting in Ramstein on Friday, September 6. He said he would meet with US and German Defense Ministers Lloyd Austin and Boris Pistorius, and hold separate talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.