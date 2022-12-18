Deputy Chepa: the Americans were afraid to carry out an assassination attempt on the head of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Gerasimov

The assassination attempt on the head of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov, prevented by the United States, speaks of Washington’s participation in the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. This opinion was expressed by Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“This once again confirms [данные] about the thoughtfulness and leadership of the United States in all the actions of Ukraine, if they say that “we interfered”, “we did not agree.” It says that everything was in preparation. Intelligence of Ukraine does not allow this. All this is done exclusively with the participation of the United States. They ultimately accept or do not accept certain plans for their actions, which are then made by Ukrainian hands,” the deputy said.

At the last moment, the Americans were afraid to carry out this terrorist act. Alexey ChepaState Duma deputy

Journalists from The New York Times (NYT) found out that the United States prevented Ukraine from making an attempt on the life of the Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Gerasimov. Sources of the publication claim that it was planned when the general arrived in the zone of the special military operation (SVO).

Upon learning of the trip, Washington did not report this data to Kyiv for fear that in the event of an assassination attempt, a war could begin between the United States and Russia. However, Ukrainian intelligence still found out about the visit, and Kyiv decided to act independently. Then the American side, after internal discussions, took “an extraordinary step”, asking Ukraine to cancel the attack, the newspaper found out.

The NYT does not say when the events took place. However, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, Gerasimov traveled to the NVO zone in July.

Later, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine, confirmed the assassination attempt on Gerasimov. “It was so. Gerasimov was in Izyum, and then the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) covered the headquarters [в котором находился российский военачальник]”, – he said. However, according to him, Gerasimov at that moment was already in a different position.

The Russian side did not report Gerasimov’s trip to Izyum. There is also no information about the “covered headquarters”.