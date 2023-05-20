Russia responded this Friday to the new package of sanctions imposed by the US due to the war in Ukraine by ban 500 other Americans, including former President Barack Obama, from entering the country.

“Washington should have understood long ago that not a single hostile attack against Russia will go without a harsh response,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Among those sanctioned are senior officials, congressmen and senators elected in November 2022, and also heads of military industry companies that supply weapons to Ukraine.

The black list includes those members of the State security organs that persecute dissidents and gives as an example the participants in the assault on the Capitol that occurred in January 2021.



Experts and analysts from centers that have been involved in spreading “fake news” about Russia are also prohibited from entering Russian territory. journalists and well-known presenters such as James Kimmel or Stephen Colbert.

(You can read: The G7 announces new sanctions to ‘make Russia pay’ for the war in Ukraine)

This is how Russia responded to the sanctions announced by the US this Friday. See also A Spanish rescue team travels to Ukraine to help search for the buried

Foreign Affairs considers that the anti-Russian sanctions seek to inflict the greatest possible damage on Russia, since they affect both civil servants and ordinary citizens, for which reason Moscow will continue to apply the principle of reciprocity in the event of sanctions or discriminatory steps against their nationals.

“In response to anti-Russian sanctions, regularly imposed by the Biden administration (…), entry into the Russian Federation is closed to 500 Americans,” the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

It also cancels again the consular visit to the detained journalist from “The Wall Street Journal”, Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage, after a group of Russian journalists recently did not receive a visa to accompany the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, on his trip to New York to participate in the UN General Assembly.

The United States imposed a new battery of sanctions on Moscow on Friday for the Russian military campaign in Ukraine which affects some 300 entities, people, ships and planes that are collaborating with Russia in its offensive.

(You can read: How likely is a peace negotiation between Russia and Ukraine?)

The Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, explained in a statement that these sanctions, announced in the framework of the G7 summit in Hiroshima (Japan), they are aimed at the energy, defense, mining and technological sectors; and people who are helping Russia to increase its production and energy capacity.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions cover those who are helping Russia increase its energy production and capacity.

Likewise, it has taken new steps to dismantle the operational network and logistics of the Wagner mercenary group, such as the airline 224th Flight Unit State Airlines, which has transported members of that group and their equipment to countries where it is known to operate. .

(Keep reading: Ukraine asks Germany for fighter planes in full preparation of its counteroffensive)

The sanctions also take into account those individuals involved in the illegal transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, as the Russian Human Rights Commissioner, Tatiana Moskalkova.

To the 200 sanctions reported by the State Department are added others announced by the Treasury Department against another 104 companies and 22 individuals, located in more than 20 countries or jurisdictions.

EFE