Russia’s response to the agreement to supply tanks from the United States and Europe to Ukraine has not been long in coming. Since last night, the Russian air forces have been firing several waves of drone bombs and missiles at Ukrainian cities. The rockets have impacted on the morning of this Thursday in Odesa, Zaporizhia and kyiv. In the capital, the attack has caused one death and two injuries.

Ukrainian air defense systems have been doing their best since last midnight to intercept the different waves of Russian attacks on urban centers throughout the country. Twenty-four Iranian Shahed drones, according to the Ukrainian air force, were intercepted tonight, without any hitting the target. Fifteen of them were headed for the capital.

Russia has launched this Thursday morning two series of missile attacks fired from bombers on Russian territory. The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeri Zaluzhni, has indicated that 47 of the 55 precision rockets aimed at the invaded country have been intercepted. Cruise missiles, unlike the Shahed, are more difficult to shoot down, due to their subsonic speed and their ability to change their trajectory, especially if they arrive in a group. Zaluzhni has confirmed that on this occasion, the enemy has also used Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles.

The first wave, according to the Ukrainian army, consisted of 30 missiles, 15 of them destined for the capital. With the second wave, the number of rockets against kyiv has increased to 20. In Odessa, two missiles destroyed an electrical substation, according to the provincial government, causing the interruption of the energy supply. In Zaporizhia province, on the eastern front of the war, two substations were damaged.

A missile has managed to overcome the anti-aircraft barriers in the center of kyiv, without the local authorities having yet informed of possible destroyed strategic elements. The remains of another missile that had been intercepted in the capital have caused the death of a man and two wounded. The kyiv City Council had limited itself to specifying that the rocket had fallen on “a non-residential building”. Later, it has been confirmed that this building was a combined cycle power plant. At least one of the hits against kyiv has been with a Kh-47.

Another missile has hit Vinitsia, in the center of the country, without causing casualties. Explosions have been reported, without determining the damage they may have caused, in eastern, central and western regions of the country: in Zaporizhia, Yitómir, Lviv and Dnipro.

The Russian offensive against the Ukrainian energy grid began in October. Since this January, the frequency of the attacks has decreased because, according to the Ukrainian intelligence services and NATO analysts, the Russian arsenal of precision missiles is at a minimum. French General Jérôme Pellistrandi estimates in conversation with this newspaper that Russia has 30% of its reserves of this weapon left.

Moscow already warned last week that the supply of heavy tanks from Europe and the United States to Ukraine was a reason to intensify its war offensive. The Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses have been significantly strengthened this winter, with the addition of leading batteries such as the American Patriots, the Norwegian NASAM, the German IRIS-T and also four Hawk batteries donated by Spain.

