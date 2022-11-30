Today, Wednesday, Moscow commented on the proposal of Western countries to put a ceiling on Russian oil prices.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the proposal for a “market-damaging” measure would disrupt supply chains and worsen the situation in global energy markets.
“We have repeatedly said that setting a so-called ceiling on Russian oil prices is not only a mechanism that has nothing to do with the market, but a counter-market measure,” Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, added.
She made it clear that Moscow will not export oil to countries that will impose a ceiling on prices.
#Russia #responds #proposal #put #ceiling #oil #prices
Leave a Reply