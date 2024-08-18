Russia responded on Sunday to a news report that there were indirect talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Russia denied that Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk region inside Russia had undermined indirect talks with Kyiv on halting attacks on energy and electricity facilities, saying it had not held talks with Kyiv on civilian infrastructure.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that Ukraine and Russia are set to send delegations this month to negotiate an important agreement to stop attacks on energy and electricity infrastructure in both countries.

The newspaper added that the agreement would have amounted to a partial ceasefire, but the talks faltered due to Ukraine’s incursion into Russian territory.

“Nobody stopped anything because there was nothing to stop,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said of the US newspaper’s report.

“There were no direct or indirect negotiations… regarding the safety of sensitive civilian infrastructure facilities,” she added.

The Washington Post reported that the Ukrainian presidential office said that the talks were postponed due to the situation in the Middle East and that they would be held via video technology on August 22.