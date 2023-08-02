The most recent attack
- The latest Russian attack targeted the Ukrainian city of Odessa on the Black Sea, according to the agency “Agence France Presse” quoted the governor of the region in which the city is located, on Wednesday.
- Governor Oleg Kipper said that the Russian drone attack destroyed some of the port’s infrastructure.
- He added that as a result of the attack, fire broke out in the port’s facilities and industrial infrastructure in the area, and an elevator was damaged as a result of the Russian bombing.
- He pointed out that emergency teams rushed to the scene, noting that no injuries were recorded as a result of the attack.
Marches on Kyiv
- Russia had previously launched an attack on the capital, Kiev, with drones, which Ukrainian officials said was thwarted.
- Vitaly Klitschko, Mayor of Kiev and a military official, said that anti-aircraft units shot down drones that attacked the Ukrainian capital, while the wreckage of the drones fell in three areas without causing casualties.
- Klitschko stated via the “Telegram” application that debris fell in the Solomyansky district in central Kiev, and that a non-residential building was damaged.
- Klitschko confirmed that debris also fell in the Siatushin district in the west of the capital, adding that a tree had caught fire.
- For his part, Sergei Popko, head of the military administration in Kiev, said that debris also fell in a courtyard in the Holosevsky area near the city center, which led to a fire in a non-residential building.
- None of the officials reported any injuries.
- And the pioneers of social networking sites published videos that they said were to confront the Ukrainian defenses against the Russian marches.
Repeated targeting of Moscow
- On Tuesday, a drone attacked a commercial tower in the business district of central Moscow.
- This tower had suffered a similar attack a few days earlier.
- Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram application, on Tuesday: “Several drones were shot down by air defense systems while trying to fly over Moscow.”
- He continued: “One of these planes crashed into the same tower in the Moscow City neighborhood as the last time. The facade of the building on the 21st floor was damaged.”
- Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport was briefly closed early on Tuesday.
- Moscow, located 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, has rarely been targeted since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, until several drone attacks took place this year.
- Tuesday’s attack is the latest in a series of drone attacks that hit the Kremlin and Russian cities bordering Ukraine, and Russia has held Kiev responsible.
A hint of responsibility
- After the drone attacks on Moscow on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the war was reaching Russia and its “symbolic centers”.
- He said, “Gradually, the war returns to the land of Russia, (targeting) its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable course.”
- Ukrainian officials rarely claim attacks inside Russia.
