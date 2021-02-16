The Russian Embassy in Estonia has warned that calls from the Baltic country’s parliament for tougher sanctions against Russia will worsen the already tense relations between Moscow and Tallinn. The corresponding statement published on February 16 on the website of the Russian diplomatic mission.

It is noted that the day before, the Estonian parliament adopted a document calling on the EU to develop a policy of restrictions, which “will force Russia to abandon its aggressive foreign policy.” Only 66 out of 101 deputies took part in the voting.

In response, Russian diplomats accused the initiators of the sanctions of being “mired in a swamp of Russophobia.”

“Unfortunately, already in the first days of the new Estonian government’s work, statements were made about the absence of“ grounds ”for building relations with Russia, accompanied by hackneyed quasi-arguments about the threat posed by Russia,” the Russian embassy said in a statement.

In addition, the Russian diplomatic mission noted that the failure of the initiative is more beneficial for the Estonians, since it opens up “prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in an atmosphere devoid of artificially whipped up fears and cultivating the image of an enemy.”

On February 10, it was reported that the head of the capital faction of the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) Mart Kallas called the Russian-speaking residents of Estonia human trash. The MP made a similar statement on Facebook, commenting on the post of the country’s ex-Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu.

Urmas Reinsalu, in his post on February 6, wrote about how he was outraged by the comparison of Russian participants in illegal actions with the defenders of the “Bronze Soldier”. He noted that such an opinion betrays the Estonian statehood and Russian democracy.