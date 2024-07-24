Zakharova said that Zelensky’s words about ending the conflict are connected with the US elections

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the statements of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky about the end of the conflict in the country. Her words are quoted by RIA News.

The day before, Zelensky spoke about the need to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible. “I think we all understand that we must end the war as soon as possible, of course,” he emphasized at a meeting with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.