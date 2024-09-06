Senator Karasin called Zelensky’s idea to end the conflict in the fall real

The idea of ​​Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the military conflict with Russia in the fall is realistic under certain conditions, according to Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he responded to the politician’s initiative.

I think that this is possible provided that all the conditions that Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about are met; he formulated all of this clearly. Grigory KarasinRussian Senator

“If President Zelensky is ready to negotiate on these terms, this is quite realistic. I have serious doubts that this will happen, because Zelensky is now, apparently, rushing from side to side and behaving somewhat illogically. But if there is a readiness to resolve the conflict, then the positions of the Kyiv regime should be worked out and officially proposed to the Russian side. Let’s wait and see, we will remain cautiously optimistic about this,” the senator said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed ending the conflict with Russia in the fall. He said this during a meeting of the Ramstein contact group on military assistance to Kyiv in Germany. According to him, the end of hostilities will help restore a reliable international security order.

At the meeting, the politician called on Kyiv’s military allies to ignore the red lines set by the Kremlin. He asked for permission to use long-range Western weapons to strike deep into Russia.