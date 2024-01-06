MP Chepa doubted that the West would transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Western countries will not transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, says Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he responded to the call of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to allies to speed up this process.

“They talk about this not only in Ukraine, some Western politicians also talk about it. This is an extremely risky step. Firstly, retaliatory measures will follow and Western economies and companies will suffer. No Western country will risk its assets by transferring [российские средства] Ukraine. This will never happen,” the deputy said.

This is another bluff of Zelensky and another attempt to demand something, ask something from the West. If the West does not give him its money, does not give him or greatly reduces the supply of weapons, then at least ask for something Alexey ChepaState Duma deputy

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called on the West to transfer frozen Russian assets to Kyiv. He asked to speed up the creation of a legal framework for this process. The politician believes that the confiscation of Moscow’s funds would be a fair response to the Russian special military operation (SVO) on the territory of the republic.

In 2022, after the entry of Russian forces into Ukraine, Western countries blocked Moscow’s funds in foreign accounts as a sign of protest. According to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, the amount was about $300 billion – half of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves.

After this, Ukraine’s allies repeatedly raised the issue of transferring this money to Kyiv. However, there is no legal basis for this.