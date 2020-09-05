Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov responded to the accusations of US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Robert Sufer of starting an arms race. His words convey RIA News…

As the ambassador noted, the US decision to put into service low-yield nuclear warheads destabilizes the situation with such weapons in the world more than Russia’s actions. In particular, we are talking about low-power charges W76-2 on missiles “Trident II”. “Strategic carriers in such equipment become, in fact,” weapons of the battlefield “, – said Antonov.

According to the Russian diplomat, the American minister reiterated the “far-fetched thesis” that Russia is building up its arsenal of non-strategic nuclear weapons. He recalled that the corresponding Russian doctrine mentions the purely defensive nature of Russia’s nuclear policy, and also clearly spells out the conditions under which the country can switch to the use of such weapons. In conclusion, Antonov suggested that Sufer establish a face-to-face dialogue on strategic stability issues.

In August, the Ministry of Defense first disclosed the conditions for Russia’s use of nuclear weapons. The first condition for a nuclear strike is the receipt of “reliable information about the launch of ballistic missiles attacking the territory of Russia and (or) its allies.”