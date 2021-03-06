Russia cannot be forced to abandon its support for the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass through intimidation. This was stated by a member of the international committee of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov, reports RIA News…

Thus, he responded to the threats of the representative of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, to take radical steps if Russia’s position on the conflict does not change. Tsekov stressed that the Ukrainian politician again returned to the “role of the destroyer”, which he had already played as the first president of the country, having participated in the collapse of the USSR.

“We have no confusion or fear,” the Russian senator said and stressed that Moscow would never leave Donbass “to be torn apart by Ukrainian nationalists”. He reminded Kravchuk that any aggressive actions of Kiev against the self-proclaimed republics would end badly for Ukraine itself.

Earlier, Kravchuk said that Russia should recognize itself as a party to the conflict in Donbass. According to him, the negotiations are moving in a circle due to the fact that Moscow takes a “strange” observer position, although no one has given it such powers, and does not express any constructive proposals.

Ukraine considers Russia an aggressor country, and the authorities of the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass – puppet occupation governments under the control of Moscow, these provisions are enshrined in the law on the reintegration of Donbass from 2018. Russia has repeatedly denied all accusations of participation in the conflict and insists that it supports the self-proclaimed republics for humanitarian reasons.