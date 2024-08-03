Senator Klimov doubts Yermak’s promise to deliver powerful blows to Russia will be fulfilled

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrei Klimov doubted the fulfillment of the promise of the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andrei Yermak to deliver powerful blows to Russian territory. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the senator responded to the Ukrainian politician.

“To be honest, I’m tired of commenting on these political fleas. Firstly, it’s not clear who [президент Украины Владимир] Zelensky. For me, he is simply an individual currently on the territory of Ukraine. There are no more than 30 million such individuals on the territory controlled by Kyiv. He is one of them. This Yermak is an assistant to a political flea, who has no legal constitutional powers, and he is discussing something there,” Klimov said.

We can’t stop him from reasoning. But it’s unlikely that anyone will want to implement his crazy ideas. Including their masters in Washington Andrey KlimovDeputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

Earlier, Yermak promised powerful strikes by Ukraine on Russian territory. According to him, Russia has enough targets for Ukraine. He added that Russia “doesn’t even know what it started.”

At the same time, Yermak called for a speedy end to the conflict. He called the most important expectation from the second peace summit the formation of preconditions for the cessation of hostilities.