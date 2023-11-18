Sports Minister Matytsin: IOC and WADA are putting pressure on sports organizations

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin responded to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which stated that Russia does not have the right to organize the Friendship Games. His words lead TASS.

Matytsin said that the IOC initiated a process of politicization of sports when it recommended the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international tournaments. In his opinion, the IOC and WADA continue to put pressure on independent international sports organizations, trying to maintain a monopoly in the management of sports. “This fundamentally contradicts the values ​​of the global sports family,” the politician emphasized.

On November 17, Niggli stated that Russia had no right to organize the Friendship Games due to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s lack of compliance status. Niggli opposed it and believed that it was necessary to draw attention to this event from an anti-doping point of view.

On November 15, it became known that the IOC recommended that National Olympic Committees (NOCs) ignore the Friendship Games in Russia. In their opinion, participation in competitions contradicts the sanctions imposed on Russian sports.

On October 19, the tournament was decided to be held by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was noted that this decision was made in order to ensure guaranteed free access for Russian athletes and sports organizations to international sports activities. The tournament is expected to be held in Moscow and Yekaterinburg from September 15 to 29, 2024.