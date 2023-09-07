Senator Tsekov called Umerov’s words about Ukraine’s return of Crimea bragging

Senator from Crimea, member of the International Committee of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov commented on the statement of the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov about the return of “every centimeter” of the territories that Kyiv considers its own. The words of Tsekov leads RIA News.

Tsekov responded to Umerov’s words about the return of lands by Ukraine, including Crimea, and called them bragging. He stressed that he had been hearing similar statements for ten years.

“There were characters who were going to hold a parade in Sevastopol, they loudly beat their chests, how they will return and win. But that’s where it ended,” the politician said.

The senator stressed that Crimea and new regions have become part of Russia by right and in accordance with historical justice. He also ruled out the return of these territories to Ukraine. Tsekov expressed the hope that other regions would also return to Russia, which Umerov himself would observe.

Earlier, Umerov promised to do “everything impossible” to regain control over “every centimeter” of territories that Kyiv considers its own.

On the evening of September 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky submitted Umerov’s candidacy to the parliament for the post of new head of the Ministry of Defense instead of Alexei Reznikov, who was dismissed. On September 6, the Rada supported Umerov’s appointment.