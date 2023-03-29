Deputy Ananskikh called the IAEA statement about shells with depleted uranium unfounded

The statement of the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi that there is no radiation hazard from depleted uranium projectiles, which will soon be delivered to Ukraine, is unfounded, Igor Ananskikh, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy, believes. The deputy shared his opinion in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“We all know examples when, as a result of the use of shells of this type, the number of deaths and people with cancer increased by several times. Therefore, such a statement by the head of the IAEA is rather unfounded: unfortunately, there is a sad experience in the use of such projectiles, the danger of which affects health many years later, ”the parliamentarian said.

Ananskikh also stated that such a position of the international organization is politically biased.

“Unfortunately, we do not see objectivity, but we still try to cooperate with them. Unfortunately, like many other international organizations, everything here is also not always objective from our point of view,” the deputy added.

Earlier, Grossi said that there was no radiation hazard from depleted uranium shells, which Ukraine should soon receive from Britain. The head of the IAEA also noted that the organization had long studied the issue of the use of ammunition using depleted uranium and the concomitant effect on human health.

“This weapon does not carry a radiological hazard. But in any case, this issue (deliveries of shells with depleted uranium – approx. “Tapes.ru”) is not directly related to the work we do here,” Grossi said.

On March 21, British Deputy Secretary of Defense Annabelle Goldie, in her response to a parliamentary inquiry, said that the United Kingdom would transfer a batch of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine as part of a military aid package.

Commenting on this decision, the Ministry of Defense spoke about the danger of such ammunition. As Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops (RCBZ) of the Russian Armed Forces (AF), explained, the main threat after a depleted uranium ammunition strike occurs when radiation dust enters the body.