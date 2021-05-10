Russia will not pay any compensation for the explosions at the ammunition depot in Vrbetica, said Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee. He is quoted by TASS…

“Any demands of the Czech Republic against Russia to pay compensation for the far-fetched involvement of the Russian special services in the explosions at warehouses in Vrbetica, in the spirit of highly likely, are absurd,” the deputy said. According to him, Prague needs to redirect such demands to the “Washington curators” behind this provocation.

The same position is adhered to by a member of the Federation Council Vladimir Dzhabarov. “They no longer know what to think of. Why should we pay them something? There was no investigation, no establishment of all the facts. Nobody will pay them, this is absurd, “he said in a conversation with RIA News…

Earlier in May, Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerova announced plans by the country’s leadership to demand from Russia at least a billion kronor (more than $ 47 million) in compensation for the 2014 Vrbetica bombings. At the same time, she admitted that there is little chance of receiving money from Moscow.

The Czech Republic accuses the Russian special services of involvement in the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica on October 16, 2014, which killed two people. According to the version of Prague, the day before the explosion of the warehouse, there were Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom Britain accuses of trying to poison the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal.