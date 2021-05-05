Senator Oleksiy Pushkov responded to the words of the head of the State Border Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko about the arrangement of the border with Russia with anti-tank ditches. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

Pushkov noted that the case of the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk, who “built a flimsy fence and a groove on the border with Russia for 100 million hryvnia,” is flourishing. Kiev was able to spend more than two billion hryvnia on 70 kilometers of barbed wire, 100 kilometers of a metal fence and as much as 400 kilometers of a ditch, the senator said.

A member of the Federation Council also wondered how much of the allocated funds was plundered. “And there’s zero point,” he summed up.

Earlier, the head of the State Border Service of Ukraine said that Kiev had equipped 400 out of almost two thousand kilometers on the border with Russia with anti-tank ditches. According to him, the work in the Kharkiv region has already been completed and at the moment they are being carried out in the Chernihiv region.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Kiev, as well as the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, announced an increase in shelling, reconnaissance activities and the movement of military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line. Later, Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence in the region. In response, the Kremlin said that the Russian army was moving through its territory “in the directions in which it considers it necessary,” and also called on Kiev to “move away from the militant theme” and stop provocations.