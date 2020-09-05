Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the global system of nuclear deterrence is destabilized by the decision of the United States to use low-yield nuclear warheads, rather than Russia’s actions. RIA News…

Earlier, the Pentagon promised to show Russia “the full power of nuclear modernization” by 2030. Pentagon Deputy Assistant Chief Robert Sufer said the United States had begun to modernize its nuclear forces in response to similar Russian moves. Sufer also added that the Russian Federation “is already engaged in the modernization of their forces.”

Antonov noted that Sufer expressed a “far-fetched American thesis” that the Russian Federation has created a doctrine of “escalation for de-escalation” and is building up its arsenal of non-strategic nuclear weapons. He stressed that Russian nuclear policy is purely defensive in nature.

According to Antonov, the Pentagon is making such accusations against the Russian Federation in order to justify the US policy of lowering the “threshold” for the use of nuclear weapons.

He recalled that last year the United States installed low-yield W76-2 warheads on Trident II ballistic missiles. The diplomat explained that in this way strategic carriers become, in fact, “weapons of the battlefield”, and added that such actions of the Americans “have a significant destabilizing effect on nuclear deterrence.”