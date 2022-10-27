Korotchenko: S-500 Prometheus systems could be a response to US hypersonic weapons

Russian anti-missile and air defense systems (ABM – air defense) S-500 “Prometheus” can be a response to the hypersonic weapons being created by the United States. About it RIA News said Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine.

“Despite some failures in the previous period, the United States continues to consistently work on the creation of hypersonic weapons. This process, of course, will end with its adoption by the American army, ”the expert said.

According to him, the Russian side should proceed from the fact that the United States will have hypersonic missiles in the next three to five years. According to Korotchenko, by this time Russia should increase the production of the latest S-500 Prometheus systems capable of hitting a wide range of attacking targets, including hypersonic vehicles.

At the end of October, Reuters reported that the US Department of Defense had successfully tested components of a hypersonic weapon.

In June, during a meeting with graduates of Russian military schools, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country’s Armed Forces began to receive S-500 systems that have no analogues in the world.