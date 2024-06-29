Sri Lanka asks Russia for compensation for 17 citizens killed in SVO

Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova commented in an interview with Lenta.ru on the Sri Lankan government’s demand that Russia pay compensation to foreign servicemen killed and injured during the special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine. According to her, this issue needs to be resolved at the highest level.

Zhurova recalled the volunteers from other countries fighting on the side of Moscow

The Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs noted that a systematic approach to such an issue is necessary, since volunteers not only from Sri Lanka participate in the SVO.

“It would be wrong to compensate volunteers from one country and not compensate other countries. The decision must be made at a high level by the president and the minister of defense,” she said.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tharaka Balasuriya met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin on June 26 and 27. According to the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry, the meeting discussed the 17 Sri Lankan citizens killed in action, compensation for the dead and wounded, the plight of uncontacted Sri Lankan citizens, the possibility of voluntary return, early termination of contracts and regulation of wages.

Sri Lanka has proposed to set up a working committee to address the problems of Sri Lankans in the NWO.

Sri Lanka announced sending mission to Russia after deaths of citizens in Ukraine

In May, Sri Lanka announced plans to send a mission to Russia to investigate the situation with citizens involved in the conflict in Ukraine.

At the time, it was claimed that 16 retired servicemen had died in the conflict in Ukraine. Later, in June, Defense Ministry spokesman Nalin Herath said that at least 22 Sri Lankans who had fought in the conflict in Ukraine had deserted and returned home.