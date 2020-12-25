All attempts to prevent the construction of desalination stations in Crimea are doomed to failure. About this agency RIA News said State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet.

“The project for the construction of desalination plants in Crimea will be implemented within the allotted time. No one is able to prevent Russia from implementing this large-scale and vital project for the Crimeans. No matter how Kiev tries to harm the Crimeans by any means, they will not succeed, ”he said. Sheremet also wished the Kiev authorities “prudence and sanity.”

Earlier on December 24, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba promised to disrupt the project to desalinate water for the peninsula. He reacted to the statement of the head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov about attracting an international company to introduce water desalination technologies. “We started working right away and we will definitely find [эту компанию]and we will prevent her from implementing this project, ”the diplomat said.

According to Aksenov, the contractor is ready to start construction of desalination plants in the region in January. The first desalination plants will supply water to Simferopol and Yalta. The approximate term of work is up to 14-15 months.

Before the annexation of Crimea to Russia, more than 80 percent of the peninsula’s fresh water needs were provided by the North Crimean Canal running from the Dnieper. After the 2014 referendum, Ukraine blocked it. Many reservoirs of the peninsula have become shallow, 2020 has become one of the driest in the last 150 years.