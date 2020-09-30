The Russian Foreign Ministry spoke about the impossibility of doing business with Western countries due to constant provocations against Russia. With such a statement, published on the official website, the department reacted to the words of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the UN on the use of chemical weapons against Alexei Navalny.

Russian diplomats recalled that lately in the West they often say that it is no longer possible to do business with the Russian state in the same vein.

“For our part, we come to the conclusion that in connection with the above behavior of Germany and its allies in the EU and NATO, it is impossible to have anything with the West until it stops acting by methods of provocations and fraud and begins to behave honestly and responsibly,” in the publication.

As it became known a day earlier, Heiko Maas promised at the UN General Assembly session that the incident with Alexei Navalny would not remain without consequences. According to him, this is not the first violation of the chemical weapons conventions by Russia.

Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. In the first two days, doctors from the Omsk hospital helped him. They also introduced him to an artificial coma. On August 22, the patient was sent to a clinic in Berlin.

On September 2, the German government announced that military toxicologists had found traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body and called on the Russian government to respond to this information. Russian doctors noted that they had not identified any poisons. In September, Navalny was brought out of a coma and discharged. Rehabilitation will take several weeks, after which he plans to return to Russia.