Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Czech Republic had no reason to accuse Russia of involvement in the explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica. She announced this on the air of “Russia 1”, reports TASS Sunday, April 25th.

“There are no prerequisites for making such statements, and not that the country’s leadership has not had any evidence over the past seven years, within which the investigation was going on,” the representative of the department replied to the suspicions of the Czech Republic.

The day before, Zakharova reacted to the fact that the Czech authorities thanked Great Britain, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for supporting Prague’s position in the confrontation with Russia. She recalled the words of the Czech writer Karel Čapek. “Locusts are a natural disaster, although alone they are not scary at all. The same … “, – wrote a representative of the ministry and asked to find the end of the quote” by ourselves. “

Earlier, Czech President Milos Zeman made a number of statements that were announced during his emergency televised address on April 25. He promised to declassify the results of the investigation of the explosions at the ammunition depots in the village of Vrbetice, and also did not rule out that the scandal that broke out could be the result of the game of the special services. Among other things, the head of state pointed out that in the reports of the country’s Security and Information Service (counterintelligence) there is no evidence of the presence of “Russian agents” at the ammunition depot in Vrbetica. He also urged not to make any conclusions about the causes of the incident until the end of the investigation.

On April 18, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy persona non grata. These measures were taken in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the republic a day earlier. Prague believed that they were working undercover for the Russian special services, which, in turn, were allegedly linked to the Vrbetica bombings. Prague also put on the wanted list of Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. Representatives of the Czech special services believe that they were at the site of the explosion in Vrbetica in 2014.

Explosions at the ammunition depot took place on October 16 and December 3, 2014. As a result of the accidents, two people died. The reasons for the incidents have not been established.