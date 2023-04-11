The deputies unanimously approved the draft law in the second reading, the most important stage in the Russian legislative system, and then in the third reading.

The State Duma (the second chamber of the Russian Parliament) said in a statement that “the changes provide for the digitization of the military record system.”

hand delivery problem

Currently, summons orders for those wanted for military service are delivered by hand. Hence, many Russian youths required to perform compulsory military service evaded receiving these summons, whether by ignoring them, changing their place of residence, or even leaving the country.

stop dodging

Under the legislation approved by the State Duma, it will be possible to receive the mobilization order electronically, through the digital portal of the Russian public services.

There are millions of Russian men registered on this online portal who can then be called up for conscription through it.

In its statement, the State Duma clarified that, according to the new mechanism, every person required for compulsory military service is considered to have evaded military service “if he refuses to receive an order to summon him or if he cannot be reached.”

There are millions of Russian men registered on this online portal who can then be called up for conscription through it. In its statement, the State Duma clarified that, according to the new mechanism, every person required for compulsory military service is considered to have evaded military service “if he refuses to receive an order to summon him or if he cannot be reached.” Russian law provides for a long prison term for those who evade joining the army.

A second wave of mobilization?