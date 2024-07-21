Russia | Researcher: Russia may not want to trade a US journalist for an assassin – Has the focus shifted to another prisoner?

Russia|Using a German who has received a death sentence in prisoner exchange negotiations would be easy and logical, says Arkady Moshes, Program Director of the Institute for Foreign Policy.

Russia may use in Belarus sentenced to death German citizen Rico Krieger In the Russian prisoner exchange negotiations, more likely than the American one Evan Gershkovich.

This is what the Program Director of the Institute for Foreign Policy says Arkady Moshes. He estimated that Russia might try to use Krieger as a Russian assassin serving a life sentence in Germany Vadim Krasikov for release.

“It would be much easier, more logical and more direct than using Gershkovich,” he says.

Diplomats from Germany and Belarus have discussed the fate of Krieger, who received the death sentence, and Belarus has given Germany different solutions to the issue, Reuters news agency reported on Saturday.

Red Cross employee Rico Krieger was sentenced to death in Belarus for, among other things, terrorism and working as a mercenary.

of The Wall Street Journal editor Evan Gershkovich was sentenced on Friday in Russia for 16 years in prison for espionage.

The sentence is not particularly long by Russian standards, says Moshes. For example, an opposition politician and journalist who criticized Putin Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced last year 25 years in prison.

“Russia has moved towards To Joseph Stalin a typical way to impose long prison sentences,” says Moshes.

“But if some kind of prisoner exchange takes place, the length of the sentence is irrelevant.”

Previously of publicly available information according to the Russian president Vladimir Putin has wanted to exchange Gershkovich for Krasikov. However, that would be complicated because Gershkovich is a US citizen.

Krasikov shot a Georgia-born Chechen man execution-style to death in broad daylight in Berlin in 2019. Krasikov was sentenced to life in prison in 2021.

Historically Germany does not have much of a background in prisoner exchanges, not even regarding citizens of its own country imprisoned elsewhere, says the head of the Moscow editorial office of the American newspaper The New York Times (NYT) Anton Troyanovsky magazine on The Daily podcast.

The situation may be changing. In February, information became public that a Russian opposition leader who had been imprisoned in Russia for a long time Alexei Navalny would have been close to being released shortly before his death in connection with the exchange of prisoners. Navalny’s ally Maria Pevchih toldthat in the planned exchange, Krasikov would have been handed over from Germany to Russia and Navalnyi would have been brought out of Russia.

Even after Navalny’s death, Germany has seemed willing to help the United States in the prisoner exchange. However, releasing the assassin would be politically challenging, says Troianovski in NYT’s The Daily podcast.

According to Moshes, Putin and the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko politics involves imprisoning as many people as possible in order to strengthen one’s negotiating position.

“Anyone who is currently considering going to Russia should really think twice. Especially if you plan to become a correspondent,” says Moshes.

“It’s a very dangerous mission now.”