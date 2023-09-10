Russia withdrew from the agreement in July, a year after it came into effect, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, complaining that its food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was reaching the countries that needed it.

“When all necessary measures are implemented to remove obstacles to our grain and fertilizer exports, we will return on the same day to collective implementation of the Ukrainian part of the Black Sea Initiative,” Lavrov said in a press conference on Sunday, after attending the G20 summit in New Delhi over two days.

Ukraine opposes the idea of ​​easing sanctions on Russia in order to revive the grain export agreement.

“No one, including (United Nations Secretary-General António) Guterres,” Lavrov added, “has committed to reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the global financial payments system SWIFT,” noting that the bank’s unit in Luxembourg does not have a license to conduct banking operations and is planning to close.