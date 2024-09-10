Polyansky: UN Security Council meeting on Western arms supplies to Ukraine to be held on September 13

Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Dmitry Polyansky said that Moscow had requested a Security Council (SC) meeting on Western arms supplies to Ukraine. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Polyansky clarified that the UN Security Council meeting on the supply of weapons from the West to Ukraine will be held on September 13 at 10:00 New York time – 17:00 Moscow time.

“In addition, the ‘high week’ of the UN General Assembly is coming up (September 24-27) and it is difficult to imagine that the ‘expired’ Ukrainian leader will not ‘spin’ the Westerners to some event with his participation – we keep him in mind,” he wrote.