Polyansky: Russia requested a UN Security Council meeting on Western arms supplies to Kyiv

Russia has requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, it said in its Telegram-channel of the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky.

“We (…) have requested a meeting on Western arms supplies to the Kyiv regime at 10:00 New York time (17:00 Moscow time – note from “Lenta.ru”) August 30,” he said.

As the diplomat indicated, Russia intends to discuss “other aspects of the Ukrainian crisis and internal Ukrainian rot that are inconvenient for the West.”

Earlier, Polyansky said that Russia would convene a UN Security Council meeting on the topic of undermining the Nord Streams at a “certain moment.” He assured that this issue would be brought to the attention of the UN Security Council. However, the diplomat did not indicate when Russia was going to request the meeting.