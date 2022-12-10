A group of people burned the Russian flag in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, on December 6.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published by the “Tass” news agency that it calls on Finland to take measures that would prevent “these extremist acts” from occurring again.

She explained that she had sent an official request to the Finnish authorities in this regard.

Russian diplomats said that their country lodged an official protest with Finland, stating that Moscow considers “the incident unprecedented and an unacceptable desecration of a symbol” of the Russian state.

The burning of the Russian flag came during Finland’s Independence Day celebrations, specifically during crowds gathering in the capital, Helsinki.

This development comes in light of the escalation of tension between Russia and Finland since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, where Helsinki stands by Kiev.

Finland, a neighboring country to Moscow, intends to join NATO, which Russia views very seriously.