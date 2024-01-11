Russia requests an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to US and British strikes on Yemen

Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council for Friday, January 12, in connection with the strikes by the United States and its allies on Yemen. The Russian Permanent Mission to the UN reported this in its Telegram-channel.

The US and UK began bombing Yemen on the night of January 12th. Shelling is being carried out on the country's capital, Sana'a, and port cities. Combat aircraft, ships, and cruise missiles launched from submarines are used for strikes.

As US President Joe Biden explained, the attack on the Houthis should demonstrate “an imminent response to hostile acts against freedom of maritime navigation.” In turn, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry said that London and Washington will pay a high price for attacks on the country.