Russia announced that it requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council after the strike on the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday, which left at least 14 dead, and held the Ukrainian army responsible for the attack.

Dmitry Polyansky, the Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, said on his account on the Telegram application: “We asked to hold a Security Council meeting on Belgorod at 15:00 New York time” (20:00 GMT).

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said that the attack on the city, adjacent to the border with Ukraine, led to the death of 14 people and the wounding of 108 others, according to a new toll.

The ministry wrote on Telegram: “According to the latest information, 12 adults and two children were killed in Belgorod. 108 people were injured, including fifteen children.

The Ministry reported, in a previous report, that the bombing of Belgorod resulted in ten deaths and 45 injuries.

In turn, the Russian Information Agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council after the air strikes that took place on Saturday on the city of Belgorod.

The agency quoted Zakharova as saying, “Russia requested a Security Council meeting.”