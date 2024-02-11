Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council (SC) on Ukraine on the anniversary of the signing of the Minsk agreements. This was stated in the Telegram channel of the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the organization Dmitry Polyansky on Monday, February 12.

“On the morning of February 12 – the anniversary of the adoption of the Minsk package of measures – we requested a meeting of the UN Security Council to remind our colleagues of what a historic chance for a peaceful solution to the internal Ukrainian crisis was missed by the Kyiv regime and its sponsors,” the statement said.

Polyansky also said that it is planned to talk about specific actions of the Security Council, which led to failure in one of the main tasks of the UN – preventing crises and conflicts.

According to information from the Russian Mission to the UN, published on the Telegram channel, the meeting will take place in New York at 10:00 (18:00 Moscow time – Ed.)

Before this, on January 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian leadership “refused to implement the Minsk agreements,” and added that people who had been monitoring the situation in those territories since the first months and were in that zone would confirm that hostilities continued .

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.