Permanent mission of the Russian Federation: Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Ukrainian topic for March 14

Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on March 14 on the topic of Russophobia as a factor hindering the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the World Organization, spoke about this, writes TASS.

According to him, the Russian mission demanded an open meeting. The Russian side believes that Russophobia hinders the search for long-term and sustainable solutions to the Ukrainian crisis. “Of course, let’s go through Russophobia both in Ukraine and in the West,” he said. The diplomat promised to name the speakers the day before so that they would not be subjected to pressure from Western politicians.

Earlier, Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on Nord Stream. Explosions on gas pipelines occurred on September 26, 2022.