Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on August 11 in connection with Kyiv’s strikes on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. This was stated by a source in the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations, reports RIA News.

Another source specified that Moscow would like to see IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi as a speaker.

Later, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, confirmed the holding of a meeting of the UN Security Council on August 11 on the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

According to the politician, the topic should be discussed in the UN Security Council. “Ukrainian provocations should not be hidden from the general public,” he stressed.

Related materials:

The shelling of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of August 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant from the Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

At night, the armed formations of Ukraine struck with the use of a 220 mm Uragan MLRS cluster rocket administration of Energodar

They also noted that the rocket opened up when approaching the power units and fired fragmentation submunitions. As a result of the strike, administrative buildings and the territory adjacent to the dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel were damaged.

The reaction of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Igor Vishnevetsky, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, noted that Kyiv was shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to attract attention and receive new weapons from the West.

He recalled that Kyiv accuses the Russian military of allegedly shelling themselves and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which they have long controlled.

Obviously, in Kyiv they think that by their actions, attracting the attention of the international community with such provocations, they will receive their dividends from this. Igor VishnevetskyDeputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

At the same time, he added that Kyiv, inflicting strikes on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, wants to intimidate its personnel in order to create problems at the station. According to the representative of the department, Kyiv has never been able to explain why the Russian military were forced to fire on themselves at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which they control for “a long time.”