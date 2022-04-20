War Russia Ukraine, Mikolayv bombed: now Odessa is shaking

There war in Ukraine continues unabated. Mariupol it is now one step away from giving up definitively. There Russia rejected requests for cease-fire to allow evacuation of civilians stating that the requests to stop the fighting “they are not sincere“and” would just give the time to arm the fighters Ukrainians“This is the position taken by Moscow at the UN Security Council, thus rejecting the appeal of the secretary general Guterres of 4 days of respite. Dmitry PolyanskiyRussia’s Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations of Russia, told the Security Council that calls for his country to establish humanitarian ceasefires only serve to provide more dronesmore anti-tank missiles And other weapons ai Ukrainians“.

Explosions heard a Mykolaiv overnight. This was reported by the Kiev Independent newspaper, explaining that the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevich asked the residents to stay away from the windows and to head towards i shelters closer. Now he is also shaking Odessa. Nine “air targets“Russians were shot down by the Ukrainian aviation, according to reports from the air force cited by the Kiev Independent. Air defense units shot down one plane, one helicopter, one missile and five remotely piloted craft.

