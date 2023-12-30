Russia reports ten deaths after Ukrainian shelling on border city Belgorod

Ten people were killed on Saturday in Ukrainian shelling on the city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine, according to Russian authorities. The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry writes Telegram that 45 people were injured. The Russian news site Meduza shares images of buildings with damaged facades and burnt-out cars.

According to the ministry, this is a “massive” attack, the same wording that the Ukrainian prime minister used a day earlier to describe an air strike by Russia. According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia fired 158 projectiles on Friday morning, most of which were said to have been downed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky writes that the death toll has now risen to 39.