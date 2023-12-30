Russia reports ten deaths after Ukrainian shelling on border city Belgorod
Ten people were killed on Saturday in Ukrainian shelling on the city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine, according to Russian authorities. The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry writes Telegram that 45 people were injured. The Russian news site Meduza shares images of buildings with damaged facades and burnt-out cars.
According to the ministry, this is a “massive” attack, the same wording that the Ukrainian prime minister used a day earlier to describe an air strike by Russia. According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia fired 158 projectiles on Friday morning, most of which were said to have been downed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky writes that the death toll has now risen to 39.
Zelensky: A total of 39 Ukrainians killed after Russian missile and drone attack on Friday
The death toll from Friday's Russian missile and drone attack has risen to 39, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday on X. According to the president, one hundred and twenty cities and towns were attacked in this attack, the largest in recent times.
In his message, Zelensky thanked “all world leaders, politicians and public figures” who condemned the attack, as well as “journalists from all over the world” for reporting “Russian aggression and our defense.” He also writes that “weapons in the hands of Ukrainians are tools to protect lives,” a clear reference to the dried up Western arms support to Ukraine.
