Largest drone attack since the beginning of the Ukraine war against Russia: A total of 117 drones and four missiles are said to have attacked military bases.

Kiev – In the midst of the Kursk offensive, Ukraine continues to attack Russia with drones. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 117 drone attacks have been repelled and four tactical missiles destroyed over Kursk, Belgorod and other Russian regions, as Ukrainian Pravda reported. Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Kiev has repeatedly tried to damage the military infrastructure, as well as oil depots and refineries.

It is unclear whether and what damage the drones or missiles were able to cause in Russia. Three Russian military airfields were reportedly among the targets, according to Russian Telegram channels. According to Telegram, explosions were observed at the military airfield near the village of Savasleika in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The attack is said to be the largest drone attack on Russia since the beginning of the Ukraine war, according to the Kyiv Independent further reported.

Drones are relatively cheap, but can still inflict heavy losses on the enemy. Kamikaze drones are used almost daily on both sides to paralyze enemy infrastructure. (Archive image) © Andriy Andriyenko/AP/dpa

Drone attacks on air bases – Russia evacuates thousands due to Kursk offensive

Several MiG-31K interceptors capable of shooting down the Kinzhal hypersonic missile are believed to be stationed at Savasleika airfield. The base is approximately 650 kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border. According to local information and satellite images, which were obtained by, among others, Radio Free Europe The drones are said to have hit their target, at least partially. The independent news site also reported Astrathat the Borisoglebsk air base in Voronezh Oblast was also hit.

While the Kursk offensive in Ukraine continues, a state of emergency has also been declared in the Belgorod region. Tens of thousands of Russians are still being evacuated from the Kursk and Belgorod regions. So far, around 200,000 people are said to have fled the affected border regions. The Kursk offensive is also a historic step for Ukraine. The attack on Russian soil on this scale is the first since the Second World War.

Russia’s propaganda downplays the Kursk offensive

But in Russia, attempts are being made to downplay the attacks. Russian state television is reporting that Russian troops are in the process of pushing back the Ukrainian Kursk offensive, according to the news agency Reuters writes. On Wednesday, however, Ukrainian television showed Ukrainian troops removing a Russian flag from a government building in the border town of Sudzha.

It is unclear whether the Kursk offensive will have a positive effect on the further course of the Ukraine war for Kiev. Expert opinions on the offensive differ. Some observers are concerned that the resources used in Kursk could be lacking in other sectors of the Ukraine front in the future. (sure)