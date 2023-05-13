NAfter a rocket attack in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, six children and one adult were injured, according to representatives of the government there. Local authorities say in a Telegram post that the administrative building of a closed packaging factory and a detergent factory in the city of Luhansk were also damaged by the two Ukrainian-made Grom rockets, according to videos circulating on social media , a plume of black smoke rises over Luhansk, the capital of the region of the same name, about 30 kilometers from the border with Russia.

The Russian occupiers reported two major explosions on Friday evening. The administration deployed by Moscow in the annexed region accused the Ukrainian army of firing rockets at the city, which is almost 100 kilometers from the front. There was initially no independent confirmation of this. Kiev did not comment on the allegations.

Hungary threatens to block new Russia sanctions

Hungary threatens to block new EU sanctions on Russia. As long as Hungary’s largest bank OTP is on a Ukrainian list of supporters of the Russian war of aggression, the Hungarian government will hardly be able to negotiate new sanctions that require further victims, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on Friday at the sidelines of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Sweden. The fact that Ukraine put the bank on the list is scandalous. This did not violate any laws.

Last Friday, the EU Commission submitted proposals for an eleventh package of sanctions against Russia to the governments of the member states. Above all, it is intended to combat the circumvention of the penal measures that have already been issued. However, further trade restrictions are also planned, which could theoretically also affect the business of Hungarian companies.







EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell declined to comment on Szijjarto’s statements at an evening press conference on the ministerial meeting. He said that the Hungarian minister’s comments had not been heard. In principle, however, it is no secret that Hungary does not believe in the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine’s National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NACP) put Bank OTP on its list of war sponsors in early May. She justified this by saying that the Russian OTP bank was one of the leading banks on the Russian financial services market even after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. By continuing the financial operations of the Russian entity, the OTP group clearly shows support for terrorism.

Russian military helicopter crashes

According to information from Moscow, both pilots died when a Russian military helicopter crashed over the annexed Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. The Mi-28 completed a scheduled training flight in the Dschankoj area on Friday when the technology failed, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.