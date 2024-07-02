KP.RU: Study of captured ATACMS missile will allow analysis of its systems

Studying the elements of the American ballistic missile Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) will allow us to analyze the operation of its systems in flight. About this told Retired Colonel Viktor Baranets on the pages of KP.RU.

“Thanks to such a trophy, we can now analyze the operation of the rocket systems at the entire stage of the flight trajectory. And most importantly – the correction base, how tightly the rocket can be controlled and change the route after launch. And, of course, one cannot help but notice that there are three laser gyroscopes here at once. They keep ATACMS on the tuned ballistic trajectory. Cleverly thought out! We will draw conclusions,” the specialist said.

Earlier it became known that Russian specialists had obtained the ATACMS missile guidance and flight correction system.

In June, the state corporation Rostec reported that the Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun systems were successfully shooting down ATACMS transferred to Kyiv in the area of ​​a special military operation.