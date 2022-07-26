Home page politics

Scene from Donetsk region in July 2022 © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

Donetsk region is partly controlled by Ukraine and partly by Russia. Other uninvolved people lost their lives there. News ticker on military events in the Ukraine war.

Updated July 26, 4:03 p.m: Russia has launched missile attacks on an “International Legion” base with foreign fighters. Several dozen foreigners were killed near Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region), most of them Poles. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The information cannot be independently verified.

The International Legion fighting in the Ukrainian army only provides isolated information on its own losses and does not provide any information on the composition of the volunteer unit, which also includes Germans.

Killed civilians in the Ukraine war: Military governor reports on Telegram

First report from July 26th: Kramatorsk/Donetsk – The UN has officially registered more than 5,200 killed civilians across Ukraine since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The number is constantly increasing. More civilians have died in the fighting in the Donetsk region.

Three people were killed and eight injured in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk region, military governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Telegram. The dead were in the following towns:

Krasnohorivka

Marjinka

Soledar

“There is not a single settlement in Donetsk region that is not being shelled and that is safe or relatively safe,” Kyrylenko later said on TV.

UN census of civilian casualties: Higher number in separatist areas

The numbers of civilian casualties in the two parts of Donetsk differ greatly. In the Ukrainian-controlled part, the authorities put them at 642. There were also 1,600 injured.

In the separatist part, on the other hand, almost 760 civilians were killed and more than 2,400 injured. The information provided by both sides cannot be independently verified. (dpa/AFP/frs)