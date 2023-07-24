Home page politics

The Putin regime calls the drone attack a “terrorist act” and accuses the government in Kiev. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

The processed information, in particular on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war, comes partly from the warring parties in Russia or Ukraine. Therefore, they cannot be independently verified.

Moscow – Attacks in the Ukraine war have also been increasing in Russia for weeks – mostly in the immediate border region with Ukraine. In early July, drones were probably shot down over Moscow territory. At the time, the Russian Ministry of Defense blamed Ukraine. Now a new incident has occurred.

Allegations in the Ukraine war: Russia reports drone attack on Moscow

According to Russian authorities, Moscow has again become the target of a Ukrainian drone attack. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday morning (July 24) that the Russian air defense had “stopped an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on objects in the Moscow city area”. Two drones were warded off, there were “no” injuries.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the drones hit two uninhabited buildings in the Russian capital around 4 a.m. (local time) (see photo below). But there was no “serious destruction,” said Sobyanin in the online service Telegram.

The state news agency Tass, citing emergency services, reported that some drone parts were found on Komsomolsky Prospect near the Russian Defense Ministry. The second drone reportedly hit a business center near one of the main ring roads around Moscow.

Picture from July 24th: Police action at a residential building in Moscow damaged after a drone attack © Alexander Nemenov/AFP

Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war meets with tough resistance from Russia

The New York Times recently reported that Ukraine has already lost numerous Bradley tanks in its counter-offensive (see video above). Putin has already described the counter-offensive as “failed”. Whether this is true or not, heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine continues.

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian army encountered heavy Russian resistance during its counter-offensive. The evening situation report on Sunday spoke of ongoing Russian attacks between Donetsk in the east and Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. According to this, 27 battles took place over the past 24 hours along a front length of around 230 kilometers. The Russian side used more artillery and air force. (with material from dpa and AFP)