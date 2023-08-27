Home page politics

So far there has been no official confirmation of the death of Wagner boss Prigozhin. Now Russian investigators are reporting in the case.

Moscow – Many Russians have been mourning the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the former leader of the Wagner group. Four days after a mysterious plane crash, Russian authorities have now officially confirmed Prigozhin’s death. This was reported by the Tass agency on Sunday (August 25), citing the state investigative committee. After all ten victims of the plane crash had been identified, it was clear that Prigozhin was one of them.

“As part of the clarification of the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular-genetic expertise was carried out,” the investigative committee said. “According to their results, the identities of all ten dead have been established. It corresponds to the published passenger list.”

An unofficial Prigozhin memorial in St. Petersburg. The Wagner headquarters are located in the Russian city. © Artem Priakhin/Imago

Wagner Group: Both Prigozhin and Utkin are said to be dead

After the plane crash, news of Prigozhin’s death was based primarily on the fact that his name was on the airline’s list. The military leader of the mercenary troupe, the ex-secret service officer Dmitry Utkin, and other leading figures of Wagner are said to have died.

The cause of the crash is not officially clear. However, large parts of the Russian public and Western governments assume that the private jet was deliberately brought down. Priogoshin, 62, had one two months earlier in June Mutiny against the Russian military and state leadership instigated. president Wladimir Putin called him a traitor at the time.

Wagner boss Prigozhin in Russia a kind of folk hero

After the first news about Prigozhin’s death, Putin spoke of a talented man who made serious mistakes. An involvement of the Kremlin in the crash was denied.

Because of his criticism of corruption and the incompetence of the military leadership in the Ukraine war Prigozhin was popular with many Russians. The Wagner mercenaries fought in the Ukraine, but also in Syria and in many African countries. (dpa/frs)