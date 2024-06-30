Producer Rudkovskaya: Kanye West arrived in Moscow

American rapper Kanye West arrived in Moscow. About this in my Telegram-channel reported producer Yana Rudkovskaya.

According to her, the artist is already preparing for a concert at Luzhniki. Rudkovskaya noted that West was staying in the very center of the Russian capital.

“Fingers crossed for a show at Luzhniki. My bets: if it happens, then 80 thousand will be sold out in three days. A week maximum,” she added.

Earlier, the head of the Safe Internet League, Ekaterina Mizulina, responded to the possible arrival of American rapper Kanye West and his wife, designer Bianca Censori, in Russia.