From: Max Schaefer

Britain supplies Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles. In the war against Russia, the weapon can be a “game changer”. Why?

LONDON/KYIV – It’s bad news for Russia: Ukraine has targeted a machine plant and oil depot in the occupied city of Luhansk. At the time of the attack on Saturday (May 13, 2023), this was 90 kilometers from the front line of the Ukraine war. Out of range of the Himar and Mars II rocket launchers already possessed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It was clear to the Russian military that it had to be a “Storm Shadow” cruise missile.

The “Storm Shadows” delivered Great Britain to Ukraine. This was confirmed by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace last Thursday (May 11, 2023). The exact number of cruise missiles is unknown. In February, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the delivery of “extended range weapons” to Ukraine.

“Storm Shadow” as a possible “game changer” in the Ukraine war?

The Storm Shadow cruise missiles are part of a series of arms shipments from Western countries to Ukraine during Zelenskyy’s European trip. For a senior US military, however, the weapon is a “game changer,” reports the American news channel CNN. He emphasizes the benefits, especially with a view to the planned Ukrainian counter-offensive.

At around 250 kilometers, the cruise missiles have a significantly greater range than the US Himars multiple rocket launcher and the German Mars II rocket launchers, which Ukraine has been using to date. This gives the Ukrainian armed forces the opportunity to attack targets far behind the front lines. At the same time, they are difficult to identify due to the low flight altitude of 30 to 40 meters.

The cruise missiles are traveling at a speed of almost 1000 kilometers per hour and can change their target in flight. They have a dual charge warhead, allowing them to first break through their target’s armor before detonating the actual charge. The guided missiles are suitable for use against bunkers that are up to nine meters underground.

Ukraine can use “Storm Shadow” to attack strategic targets of Russia

The weapon is therefore for use against fixed strategic targets such as bases, command centers and logistics centers. Important infrastructure facilities can also be attacked with it. In this way, Ukraine can disrupt the supply of Russian soldiers on the front lines and force Russia to move its central facilities further behind the front lines or to use resources to protect them against air attacks.

Specifically, Crimea, annexed by Russia, is also within range of Ukrainian airstrikes. This leads to a dilemma for the Russian military, explained Christian Mölling from the German Society for Foreign Policy FAZ. You would now have to protect installations and troop transports against air attacks.

Russian soldiers in Crimea become a target of Ukraine thanks to “Storm Shadow”.

Ukraine, in turn, could cut off Russian supplies to Crimea by attacking a Donbass-Crimea railway line. After the Crimean Bridge was damaged, it became the main supply route for Russian soldiers in Crimea.

However, Ukraine should not attack targets in Russia, even if they are within range of the “Storm Shadows”. The British defense secretary therefore emphasized that the long-range weapons would only be used to push back Russian troops in “Ukrainian sovereign territory”. That’s according to Ukraine CNN agreed.

For the West, “Storm Shadow” also offers low risk, like military analyst and ex-military Sean Bell Sky News declared in Great Britain. They are very useful, but the technology is 25 years old. “If it goes to the Russians, no big secrets will be lost.” (ms)