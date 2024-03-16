Russia reports fire at oil refinery after Ukrainian drone attack

A Russian oil refinery caught fire Saturday morning after a Ukrainian drone attack, local authorities said. Governor Dmitry Azarov resigns Telegram that there are no victims. The pro-Kremlin news channel shares Baza shares video footage of a major fire that would have broken out due to the attack, but NRC cannot verify those images.

The refinery is located near Syzran, a city on the Volga River, about seven hundred kilometers from Ukraine and at least eight hundred kilometers from the part that is in Ukrainian hands. In addition to that refinery, Ukraine is said to have attacked another refinery in Novokuybyshevsk, another hundred kilometers away, on Saturday. According to Governor Azarov, that attack was “stopped” and, according to Baza, led to a fire that was extinguished after half an hour.

Ukraine generally does not respond to reports of attacks in Russia. The drone attack would be part of a series of hits against refineries this week. Those attacks also took place deep in Russian territory. They appear aimed at damaging Russia's war economy.

